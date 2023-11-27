29 November 2023
Azerbaijani judokas participate in a training camp in Japan - PHOTO

Judo
News
27 November 2023 09:51
Azerbaijani judokas participate in a training camp in Japan - PHOTO

The national judo team of Azerbaijan is participating in a judo training camp organized in Japan.

Idman.biz reports that 18 members of the senior national team participated in the training camp.

The initial stage of preparation was held at Tokay University on November 11-21. The team's second training camp continues from November 21 at Tsukuba University. The preparation process will continue until November 28.

The Azerbaijani judokas are led by the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Elnur Mammadli, the head coach of the seniors, Richard Trautmann, and senior coach Elchin Ismayilov.

It should be noted that the training camp is part of the long-term preparation for the Summer Olympic Games to be held in France in 2024.

