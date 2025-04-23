23 April 2025
EN

Richard Trautmann: “Our next goal is to build a women’s team as strong as the men’s”

Judo
News
23 April 2025 10:42
13
“It wasn’t easy in the beginning. The nature of the job was different from what I was used to.”

These were the words of Azerbaijan’s national judo head coach Richard Trautmann during a press conference ahead of the European Championship in Podgorica, Montenegro, Idman.biz reports.

The German coach shared his experience working with the Azerbaijani team, highlighted future goals, and reflected on the success of Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who both won gold at the Paris Olympics.

“We managed to become a strong team united by big dreams and great potential. The key was identifying the right athletes and providing them with a clear concept and belief in their abilities. That vision paid off in Paris,” Trautmann said.

“Our next goal is to build a women’s team that is just as strong as the men’s.”

