Illness sidelines Hidayat Heydarov ahead of European Championships

The reason behind Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov’s withdrawal from the European Judo Championships has been revealed.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the four-time World and European champion has caught a cold.

It was confirmed that Heydarov has not suffered any injuries and will miss the tournament solely due to illness. He will be replaced by Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) in the European Championships lineup.

The European Judo Championships will be held in Montenegro from April 23 to 27. Azerbaijan will be represented by 15 judokas at the event — 9 men and 6 women.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz