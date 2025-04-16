60 judokas take belt rank exams – PHOTO

A belt rank exam has been held at the National Training Center for Judo Teams, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

60 judokas took part in the exam, testing for white-yellow, yellow, and orange belts based on their age categories, Idman.biz reports.

Judokas who successfully passed the exam were awarded the corresponding belts and official certificates.

These official belt exams play a crucial role in helping athletes thoroughly learn judo techniques and also significantly boost their motivation. They serve as an important assessment of professionalism, are officially recognized, and are necessary for future participation in prestigious national competitions.

Idman.biz