16 April 2025
EN

60 judokas take belt rank exams – PHOTO

Judo
News
16 April 2025 18:00
16
60 judokas take belt rank exams – PHOTO

A belt rank exam has been held at the National Training Center for Judo Teams, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

60 judokas took part in the exam, testing for white-yellow, yellow, and orange belts based on their age categories, Idman.biz reports.

Judokas who successfully passed the exam were awarded the corresponding belts and official certificates.

These official belt exams play a crucial role in helping athletes thoroughly learn judo techniques and also significantly boost their motivation. They serve as an important assessment of professionalism, are officially recognized, and are necessary for future participation in prestigious national competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE
17:13
Judo

Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE

The Olympic medalist has been appointed as the Performance Director at the Saudi Arabian National Olympic Committee
Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW
14 April 15:59
Judo

Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW

Since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijani judokas have consistently represented the nation on the European stage
Azerbaijani judokas conclude training camp in Hungary
14 April 14:59
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas conclude training camp in Hungary

The Azerbaijan national judo team has wrapped up its training camp in Hungary
Judo hall inaugurated in Tartar - PHOTO
14 April 09:23
Judo

Judo hall inaugurated in Tartar - PHOTO

A new judo hall has officially opened within the Tartar Olympic Sports Complex
Heydarov, Kotsoiev and others continue training in Hungary - PHOTO
11 April 17:35
Judo

Heydarov, Kotsoiev and others continue training in Hungary - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national judo team is continuing its training camp in Hungary
Teenage judokas at international training camp – PHOTO
10 April 18:09
Judo

Teenage judokas at international training camp – PHOTO

Members of Azerbaijan's national teams composed of teenage judokas have attended an international training camp in Teplice, Czech Republic

Most read

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15 April 15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”