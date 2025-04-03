3 April 2025
Azerbaijani judokas train with Italy and Kazakhstan for European Championship - PHOTO - VIDEO

3 April 2025 17:46
17
Azerbaijan’s men’s national judo team continues its preparations for the upcoming European Championship, which will be held in Podgorica, Montenegro.

The training camp in Baku includes the judokas set to compete in the tournament, along with other members of the national team, Idman.biz reports.
The Italian and Kazakh national teams have also joined the training sessions.

The next phase of the camp will take place in Tata, Hungary, from April 7 to 12.

Notably, for the first time in European Championship history, a mixed team event will be held among senior competitors, with Azerbaijan set to participate.

