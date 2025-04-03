3 April 2025
First test of Azerbaijan’s Olympic Champions - European Championship ROSTER

3 April 2025 12:22
The team of Azerbaijan that will participate in the European Judo Championship, which will be held in the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, has been announced.

The Azerbaijan team will be represented by 16 judokas in 12 weight categories at the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Nine male judokas from our team will compete for medals. Our Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) will step on the tatami for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics. In addition to them, Ahmad Yusifov, Turan Bayramov (both 60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), Zelim Tchkaev, Omar Rajabli (both 81 kg), and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will also compete in Montenegro. The athlete representing our country in the 90 kg category will be determined after the European Cup in Dubrovnik.

Seven female judokas will compete in the women's tournament. Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Aydan Valiyeva and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Gunel Hasanli and Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg), and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg) will be the representatives.

For the first time in the history of the European Championships, the Azerbaijan national team will also participate in the mixed team event in the senior category. Vusal Galandarzade will join the team in the 73 kg category.

Our team will enter the tatami under the leadership of performance director and head coach of the senior team, Richard Trautman, senior coaches Elchin Ismayilov, Robert Kravchik, and Slavko Tekic, head coach of the women's team Amina Abdullatif, and coach Sasha Herkenrat-Vimar from April 23-27.

