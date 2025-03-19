19 March 2025
EN

Rustam Orujov's candidacy for European and IOC Athletes' Commissions

Judo
News
19 March 2025 13:45
17
Rustam Orujov's candidacy for European and IOC Athletes' Commissions

The former Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov will have his candidacy presented for membership in both the European Athletes' Commission and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission.

This was announced by the Director of Sports Administration of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Hasanagha Rzayev, in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

Rzayev mentioned that Orujov, who is also the chairman of the NOC's Athletes' Commission, could represent Azerbaijan in both organizations: "Our main goal is to support the resolution of existing issues in the country's sports. We will propose Rustam Orujov's candidacy for the European Athletes' Commission by the end of the year. If everything goes well, we will also propose him for membership in the IOC's Athletes' Commission."

Rzayev also discussed the recent meeting of the Athletes' Commission and some changes made to the regulations: "The most significant change was the addition of two more members to the commission. The previous rule stated that athletes who participated in the last three Olympiads could be part of the commission, but we changed it to 'athletes who participated in the Olympics'."

Additionally, Rzayev highlighted the ongoing work of the Athletes' Commission, including various initiatives like courses for athletes, including psychological rehabilitation courses and English language courses. "We have been working on projects to involve martyrs' children in sports and have provided opportunities for athletes to express themselves better," he added.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Jeyhun Sultanov: "If they are absent, there are 25 other players to replace them"
15:51
Judo

Jeyhun Sultanov: "If they are absent, there are 25 other players to replace them"

Sultanov emphasized the importance of giving every called-up player a chance

European Judo Championship: 13 countries confirm participation, Azerbaijan yet to register
11:49
Judo

European Judo Championship: 13 countries confirm participation, Azerbaijan yet to register

The Organizing Committee of the European Judo Championship is currently processing team registrations

Hidayat Heydarov returns to the tatami after nine months
10:11
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov returns to the tatami after nine months

The first competition for Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

International judo competition calendar announced
17 March 17:43
Judo

International judo competition calendar announced

The schedule includes five Grand Slam stages, two Grand Prix events, and one World Championship
Azerbaijan to compete against 52 nations at Grand Slam
17 March 16:52
Judo

Azerbaijan to compete against 52 nations at Grand Slam

The Grand Slam tournament is set to kick off in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 21
Number of Azerbaijani medals at the European Cup has reached 3 - PHOTO
16 March 11:37
Judo

Number of Azerbaijani medals at the European Cup has reached 3 - PHOTO

The European Cup among juniors in judo continues in the Croatian city of Porec

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
17 March 13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON
16 March 17:31
Football

Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON

According to Relevo, Griezmann is in talks with the Los Angeles club, where his compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud also play
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League