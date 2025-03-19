Rustam Orujov's candidacy for European and IOC Athletes' Commissions

The former Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov will have his candidacy presented for membership in both the European Athletes' Commission and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission.

This was announced by the Director of Sports Administration of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Hasanagha Rzayev, in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

Rzayev mentioned that Orujov, who is also the chairman of the NOC's Athletes' Commission, could represent Azerbaijan in both organizations: "Our main goal is to support the resolution of existing issues in the country's sports. We will propose Rustam Orujov's candidacy for the European Athletes' Commission by the end of the year. If everything goes well, we will also propose him for membership in the IOC's Athletes' Commission."

Rzayev also discussed the recent meeting of the Athletes' Commission and some changes made to the regulations: "The most significant change was the addition of two more members to the commission. The previous rule stated that athletes who participated in the last three Olympiads could be part of the commission, but we changed it to 'athletes who participated in the Olympics'."

Additionally, Rzayev highlighted the ongoing work of the Athletes' Commission, including various initiatives like courses for athletes, including psychological rehabilitation courses and English language courses. "We have been working on projects to involve martyrs' children in sports and have provided opportunities for athletes to express themselves better," he added.

