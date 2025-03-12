Azerbaijani judokas to compete in record-breaking Grand Slam

The Tbilisi Grand Slam, set to take place next week, will be the most attended judo tournament of the year so far, based on the number of participating countries and athletes.
52 nations will send a total of 435 judokas, making it the largest event of the season, Idman.biz reports.
For comparison, the Paris Grand Slam earlier this year saw 298 competitors from 50 countries.
Azerbaijan will be represented by a strong team, including:
Men’s categories:
60 kg: Huseyn Allahyarov, Murad Muradli
66 kg: Reshad Elkiyev, Nazir Talibov
73 kg: Rufat Shovlatov, Gadir Huseynov
81 kg: Maharram Imamverdiyev
100 kg: Elmar Gasimov
Women’s categories:
48 kg: Konul Aliyeva, Shefag Hamidova
52 kg: Aydan Valiyeva
57 kg: Fidan Alizade
70 kg: Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli
The Tbilisi Grand Slam will be held from March 21 to 23.
Idman.biz