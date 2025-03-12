12 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judokas to compete in record-breaking Grand Slam

Judo
News
12 March 2025 10:09
19
Azerbaijani judokas to compete in record-breaking Grand Slam

The Tbilisi Grand Slam, set to take place next week, will be the most attended judo tournament of the year so far, based on the number of participating countries and athletes.

52 nations will send a total of 435 judokas, making it the largest event of the season, Idman.biz reports.

For comparison, the Paris Grand Slam earlier this year saw 298 competitors from 50 countries.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a strong team, including:
Men’s categories:
60 kg: Huseyn Allahyarov, Murad Muradli
66 kg: Reshad Elkiyev, Nazir Talibov
73 kg: Rufat Shovlatov, Gadir Huseynov
81 kg: Maharram Imamverdiyev
100 kg: Elmar Gasimov

Women’s categories:
48 kg: Konul Aliyeva, Shefag Hamidova
52 kg: Aydan Valiyeva
57 kg: Fidan Alizade
70 kg: Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli

The Tbilisi Grand Slam will be held from March 21 to 23.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s judokas at the Olympic training camp - PHOTO
11 March 15:29
Judo

Azerbaijan’s judokas at the Olympic training camp - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judokas are participating in the Olympic Training Camp organized by the European Judo Union
Japan leads the World Tour, Azerbaijan in 6th place
11 March 14:44
Judo

Japan leads the World Tour, Azerbaijan in 6th place

Athletes from 40 countries have made their mark in the Judo World Tour competitions
National judo team announced for European Cup
10 March 15:51
Judo

National judo team announced for European Cup

The Porec Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 will take place in Croatia

Heydarov in spotlight in Japan - PHOTO
7 March 15:42
Judo

Heydarov in spotlight in Japan - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national judo team continues its training camp in Japan

European Judo Cup to be held in Guba
7 March 10:35
Judo

European Judo Cup to be held in Guba

Azerbaijan will host European Junior Judo Cup tournament for the third time
New judo hall opens - PHOTO
5 March 15:42
Judo

New judo hall opens - PHOTO

The second judo hall of Orujov Academy has officially opened its doors

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Salah tried to prevent substitution
9 March 16:52
Football

Salah tried to prevent substitution

In the match of the 28th round of the Premier League, when the leader Liverpool won at home against the outsider Southampton (3:1), an interesting incident occurred
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points