Azerbaijan’s judokas at the Olympic training camp - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judokas are participating in the Olympic Training Camp organized by the European Judo Union, held in Nymburk, Czech Republic.

19 members of our national teams (9 men and 10 women) have joined the training process, Idman.biz reports.

The male team is led by head coach Robert Kravčik, while the women’s team is guided by head coach Amina Abdullatif.

The training camp aims to prepare for the Tbilisi Grand Prix tournament, which will be held in Georgia from March 21 to 23, as well as other upcoming international competitions.

The Olympic Training Camp will conclude on March 17.

Idman.biz