5 March 2025
EN

New judo hall opens - PHOTO

Judo
News
5 March 2025 15:42
21
New judo hall opens - PHOTO

The second judo hall of Orujov Academy, led by Azerbaijan’s Olympic medalist Rustam Orujov, has officially opened its doors.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, NOC Secretary General Azar Aliyev, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu, along with other official figures, prominent athletes, and guests, Idman.biz reports.

The judo hall is equipped with tatami mats that meet modern standards, provided by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. The physical training area features essential sports equipment aimed at supporting children's physical development. Additionally, the hall includes a waiting area for parents, as well as changing rooms for coaches and athletes.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Hidayat Heydarov becomes the second-highest ranked judoka
14:49
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov becomes the second-highest ranked judoka

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has climbed to second place in the overall judo rankings
Azerbaijani judokas at Antalya Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025
14:00
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas at Antalya Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025

Azerbaijan will compete in 16 weight categories, with a total of 53 judokas
ACF Tour kicks off with first judo tournament in Baku
12:32
Judo

ACF Tour kicks off with first judo tournament in Baku

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation is launching the new ACF Tour
Elmar Gasimov to compete at Grand Slam - Full Squad Announced
4 March 18:00
Judo

Elmar Gasimov to compete at Grand Slam - Full Squad Announced

Azerbaijan’s national judo team will participate in the Tbilisi Grand Slam tournament
Azerbaijani judokas prepare for European Championship in Japan
4 March 11:49
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas prepare for European Championship in Japan

A total of 30 athletes from both the senior and junior national teams are participating in the camp
Azerbaijan’s standing in the World Judo Tour revealed
3 March 16:12
Judo

Azerbaijan’s standing in the World Judo Tour revealed

The Azerbaijan national judo team has secured its position in the overall rankings of the World Judo Tour

Most read

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points