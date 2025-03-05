New judo hall opens - PHOTO

The second judo hall of Orujov Academy, led by Azerbaijan’s Olympic medalist Rustam Orujov, has officially opened its doors.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, NOC Secretary General Azar Aliyev, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu, along with other official figures, prominent athletes, and guests, Idman.biz reports.

The judo hall is equipped with tatami mats that meet modern standards, provided by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. The physical training area features essential sports equipment aimed at supporting children's physical development. Additionally, the hall includes a waiting area for parents, as well as changing rooms for coaches and athletes.

Idman.biz