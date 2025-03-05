Hidayat Heydarov becomes the second-highest ranked judoka

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has climbed to second place in the overall judo rankings.

The International Judo Federation’s (IJF) combined ranking table, which includes both male and female judokas, now lists Heydarov in second place, Idman.biz reports.

He has overtaken two-time world champion Anna-Maria Wagner (Germany, 7132 points), accumulating a total of 7360 points.

Heydarov's ranking is the highest among male judokas, with only Olympic champion Christa Deguchi (Canada, 9790 points) ahead of him.

Another Azerbaijani Olympic champion, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), is ranked seventh with 6112 points, surpassing five-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner (France, 5900 points).

Idman.biz