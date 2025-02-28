28 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judokas set for Tashkent Grand Slam challenge

Judo
News
28 February 2025 10:05
8
Azerbaijani judokas set for Tashkent Grand Slam challenge

The Tashkent Grand Slam judo tournament kicks off today in Uzbekistan’s capital.

Azerbaijan will be represented by three judokas in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

60 kg: Turan Bayramov vs. Yuntao Wang (China)
60 kg: Balabay Agayev enters in the second round, facing the winner of Kanatbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) vs. Anvarjon Ibrokhimov (Uzbekistan)
66 kg: Yashar Najafov will compete against the winner of Ramazan Abdullayev (neutral) vs. Hinato Ono (Japan)

A total of 242 judokas from 23 countries are participating in the tournament.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani judokas’ opponents revealed for the Tashkent Grand Slam
27 February 15:42
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas’ opponents revealed for the Tashkent Grand Slam

The draw for the upcoming Grand Slam Judo Tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has been finalized
Azerbaijani judokas among favorites at Tashkent Grand Slam
26 February 18:05
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas among favorites at Tashkent Grand Slam

All three Azerbaijani athletes hold high rankings in their respective weight categories
Day in the life of an Olympic Champ: Zelym Kotsoiev - VIDEO
25 February 14:00
Judo

Day in the life of an Olympic Champ: Zelym Kotsoiev - VIDEO

The International Judo Federation has released a video dedicated to Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev
Azerbaijan Judo Federation: "Saeid Mollaei is not currently a member of the national team"
25 February 12:29
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation: "Saeid Mollaei is not currently a member of the national team"

Judo athlete Saeid Mollaei (81 kg) is not currently a member of the Azerbaijan national team
Japanese judoka: "Success in Baku is a step forward"
24 February 17:56
Judo

Japanese judoka: "Success in Baku is a step forward"

Japanese judoka Uta Abe (52 kg), winner of the Baku Grand Slam, expressed her satisfaction

Zelim Tckaev removed from squad for Tashkent Grand Slam
20 February 10:21
Judo

Zelim Tckaev removed from squad for Tashkent Grand Slam

The coaching staff of the Azerbaijani national judo team has made adjustments to the squad

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon
25 February 15:39
Football

Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon

Manchester United is reportedly considering Xavi Hernández as a potential head coach
FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor
25 February 16:08
Football

FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig team
Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place
25 February 14:14
Chess

Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking