Azerbaijani judokas set for Tashkent Grand Slam challenge

The Tashkent Grand Slam judo tournament kicks off today in Uzbekistan’s capital.

Azerbaijan will be represented by three judokas in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

60 kg: Turan Bayramov vs. Yuntao Wang (China)

60 kg: Balabay Agayev enters in the second round, facing the winner of Kanatbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) vs. Anvarjon Ibrokhimov (Uzbekistan)

66 kg: Yashar Najafov will compete against the winner of Ramazan Abdullayev (neutral) vs. Hinato Ono (Japan)



A total of 242 judokas from 23 countries are participating in the tournament.

Idman.biz