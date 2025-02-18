18 February 2025
EN

International Judo Training Camp Kicks Off in Baku with 14 Countries – PHOTO

Judo
News
18 February 2025 15:44
6
International Judo Training Camp Kicks Off in Baku with 14 Countries – PHOTO

Following the Baku Judo Grand Prix, an international training camp has commenced in the capital.

Idman.biz reports that the camp, which runs until February 21, is hosted at the National Judo Teams Training Center and brings together over 100 athletes from 14 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, Finland, Japan, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Slovenia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The primary goal of this international training camp is to enhance athletes' preparation, promote international experience exchange, and better prepare for upcoming competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Judo World Tour: Next stop Tashkent
10:39
Judo

Judo World Tour: Next stop Tashkent

The next stage of the Judo World Tour is set to take place in Tashkent
Azerbaijani judo athletes win 10 medals at European Cup - PHOTO
17 February 18:26
Judo

Azerbaijani judo athletes win 10 medals at European Cup - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judo athletes achieved great success at the European Cup for Youth in Samorin, Slovakia

Marius Vizer: "I Am confident that the World Championship in Baku will be organized at the highest level" – INTERVIEW
17 February 14:32
Judo

Marius Vizer: "I Am confident that the World Championship in Baku will be organized at the highest level" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), for Idman.biz

Two-time Olympic champion joins rivals in Baku
17 February 14:25
Judo

Two-time Olympic champion joins rivals in Baku

Two-time Olympic champion in judo, Shohei Ono, was a special guest at the Baku Grand Slam

Rashad Rasullu: "The men's national team delivered expected results at the Grand Slam"
17 February 13:22
Judo

Rashad Rasullu: "The men's national team delivered expected results at the Grand Slam"

Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, shared this statement

Zelym Kotsoiev: “I gained five kilograms during rest” - INTERVIEW
17 February 12:11
Judo

Zelym Kotsoiev: “I gained five kilograms during rest” - INTERVIEW

Olympic judo champion Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) shared his latest thoughts with Idman.biz

Most read

La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League
Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses
16 February 17:50
Football

Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses

Baku club has held its last pre-match training session at the Neftchi Football Center
Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022
16 February 16:15
Football

Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022

There will be five matches today