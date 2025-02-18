International Judo Training Camp Kicks Off in Baku with 14 Countries – PHOTO

Following the Baku Judo Grand Prix, an international training camp has commenced in the capital.

Idman.biz reports that the camp, which runs until February 21, is hosted at the National Judo Teams Training Center and brings together over 100 athletes from 14 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, Finland, Japan, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Slovenia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The primary goal of this international training camp is to enhance athletes' preparation, promote international experience exchange, and better prepare for upcoming competitions.

Idman.biz