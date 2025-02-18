Judo World Tour: Next stop Tashkent

The next stage of the Judo World Tour is set to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Grand Slam tournament will be held from February 28 to March 2, with the Azerbaijan national team among the participating nations, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s squad will feature four judokas:

Balabay Aghayev (60 kg)

Turan Bayramov (60 kg)

Yashar Najafov (66 kg)

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) – a three-time Grand Slam champion in Baku.

So far, teams from 24 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.

Idman.biz