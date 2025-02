Two-time Olympic champion in judo, Shohei Ono, was a special guest at the Grand Slam held in Baku.

The famous Japanese judoka, who also watched team training sessions, is considered one of the most decorated competitors in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

A three-time world champion, Ono competes in the 73 kg weight class and posed for a souvenir photo with Azerbaijan’s judo champions – Olympic gold medalist Hidayat Heydarov and silver medalist Rustam Orujov.

Idman.biz