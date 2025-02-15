Grand Slam: 11 of Azerbaijani judokas take to the tatami - PHOTO

Grand Slam judo tournament continues in Baku.

On the second day of the competition, winners in 4 weight categories will be determined, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team will be represented by 11 judokas in 4 of these weight categories. 8 male and 3 female athletes will take to the tatami.

On the first day, our team won two bronze medals. Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) and Elshan Asadov (66 kg) took 3rd place.

Grand Slam

Men

73 kg

Rashid Mammadaliyev will face Angsarbek Gianullin (Kazakhstan). Ibrahim Aliyev’s opponent will be Tatsuki Ishihara (Japan). Vusal Galanderzade will face Leonardo Valeriani (Italy). Gadir Huseynov will try to eliminate Dong-Hyun Bae (South Korea).

81 kg

Zelim Tskayev's opponent will be Leonardo Casalia (Italy). Omar Rajabli will challenge Artut Margelido (Canada). Maharram Imamverdiyev will meet Jan Svoboda (Czech Republic). Suleyman Shukurov will face Nace Herkovic (Slovenia).

Women

63 kg

Nargiz Hajiyeva will face Natalia Kpopska (Poland).

70 kg

Sudabe Agayeva will face Shiho Tanaka (Japan). Gunel Hasanli will meet Lara Cvyetko (Croatia).

Idman.biz