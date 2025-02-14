Rustam Orujov: "I expect our judokas to win many medals at the Grand Slam"

Rustam Orujov, former judo champion and member of the Azerbaijani national team, expressed confidence that Azerbaijan’s judokas will win numerous medals at the upcoming Grand Slam tournament.

In an interview with Report, Orujov shared his optimism about the event, which will be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

He stated, "I expect our athletes to win many medals because we have a strong team. Recent performances have proven this."

Orujov, now 33, expressed his support for the national team, saying he will be cheering for them at the National Gymnastics Arena. He also reflected on the team's recent achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the World Championship: "Our athletes have already made their mark at the Olympic Games and the World Championship. Our team performed well at the 'Grand Slam' in Paris, and I believe they will perform even better in Baku."

Orujov also mentioned the participation of top Japanese judokas in the tournament: "They have participated in our tournaments before. Last year, Yashar Najafov (66 kg) defeated a Japanese athlete in the final. Now, everyone fears our judokas. My former opponent, Shōhei Ono, will be coming to Baku, and he told me he will be there. We've already met with other Japanese athletes as well."

The Grand Slam tournament will begin today and conclude on February 16. A total of 32 Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the event.

Idman.biz