Changes to Azerbaijan judo team for the Grand Prix – Murad Fatiyev and Elmar Gasimov left out

There has been a change in the Azerbaijan judo team ahead of the Grand Prix tournament, which will take place in Baku from February 14-16.

The team will now consist of 33 judokas, with five athletes no longer participating, Idman.biz reports.

Initially, 38 athletes had been planned for the tournament, but Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), Elmar Gasimov, Nihad Shikhalizada (both 100 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), and Acelya Toprak (57 kg) have been removed from the lineup.

The Azerbaijani team will compete in various weight categories, with 270 judokas from 38 countries battling for medals over the course of the three-day event.

Idman.biz