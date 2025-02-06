Rustam Orujov: "Proud to be a member of the IJF Academy"

"I take great pride in being a member of the IJF Academy, contributing to the development of judo coaches worldwide," said Rustam Orujov, a veteran of Azerbaijani judo.

Idman.biz reports that Orujov was part of the Academy’s team that conducted an intensive training course in Kuwait, attended by nearly 60 coaches.

"It was an intense yet highly productive week," he noted. "We focused on the fundamental principles of judo, helping coaches refine their understanding of movement, strategy, and technical execution. Judo is more than just a set of techniques—it is a deep-rooted philosophy that shapes both athletes and leaders."

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Orujov added, "I am always honored to share my experiences and be part of the continuous learning process. I congratulate everyone who successfully passed the exam and am confident that our paths will cross again in the future."

Idman.biz