The international judo calendar has seen key adjustments, with the Antalya Grand Slam no longer part of the preliminary competition lineup.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament, originally set for late March, has been removed, forcing teams to revise their schedules.

Last year, Azerbaijani judokas delivered impressive performances at the event, earning two silver medals—Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) and Vugar Talibov (90 kg) both reaching the podium.

Idman.biz