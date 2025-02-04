4 February 2025
Denis Vieru aims for a hat-trick in Baku

"Denis Vieru will be looking for his hat trick."

Idman.biz reports that the official website of the International Judo Federation (IJF) has assessed the chances of the Olympic bronze medalist from Moldova at the upcoming Baku Grand Slam, set to take place from February 14-16.

“Denis Vieru (MDA) has a name synonymous with technical excellence and precision on the mat, traits developed through years of training and precision analysis.
28-year old Vieru’s claimed a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, topping up his world bronze medals from Tokyo in 2019 and Tashkent in 2022. He was the -66 kg world number one for a long time too but now he seems to have chosen a new challenge.

At the Baku Grand Slam, the next IJF World Judo Tour rendezvous, being held from 14th to 16th February in the capital of Azerbaijan, Vieru will represent his country in a new category, moving up to join the world’s elite at -73 kg. Having won the event twice before at -66 kg, he’ll be looking for his hat trick, albeit with the added difficulty factor.

Joining Vieru in the Moldovan team are Petru Pelivan at -81 kg, Mihail Latisev at -90 kg and Victor Sterpu, also at -73 kg.

