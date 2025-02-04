4 February 2025
Azerbaijan judo team begins training camp in Paris

Judo
News
4 February 2025 14:27
9
The Azerbaijan national judo team has commenced its training camp in Paris following the conclusion of the Grand Slam tournament.

Idman.biz reports that the training camp includes athletes from Japan, Georgia, Finland, France, Portugal, Italy, and many other countries, providing a diverse and competitive environment.

Among the participants is Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), who was named the best judoka of last year. The athletes are engaging in two daily training sessions, along with practice sparring matches to hone their skills.

The training camp is scheduled to continue until February 6.

