31 January 2025
EN

Casse, Murao, Sulamanidze - Favorites of the Baku tournament

Judo
News
31 January 2025 18:23
7
The list of participants for the Grand Slam tournament, scheduled to take place in Baku from February 14-16, has been revealed, with Matthias Casse from Belgium leading the pack.

The 2021 World Champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist in the 81 kg weight class, Casse holds the highest ranking among the competitors, Idman.biz reports.

Sanshiro Murao (90 kg), the double silver medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, ranks second.

Meanwhile, the Paris 2024 Olympic finalist from Georgia, Ilia Sulamanidze (100 kg), is ranked third in the standings.

