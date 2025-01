Azerbaijan to compete with 38 judokas at Grand Slam

Azerbaijan will be represented by 38 judokas at the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku from February 14 to 16.

The national team’s lineup for the prestigious event has been announced, Idman.biz reports.

The team will feature a strong contingent of athletes across various weight categories:

60 kg: Turan Bayramov, Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov, Balabay Aghayev

66 kg: Yashar Najafov, Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Elkiyev, Elshan Asadov

73 kg: Rashad Mammadaliyev, Ibrahim Aliyev, Vusal Galandarzade, Gadir Huseynov

81 kg: Zelim Tckaev, Omar Rajabli, Maharram Imamverdiyev, Suleyman Shukurov

90 kg: Murad Fatiyev, Tunjay Shamil, Ali Gazimammadov

100 kg: Elmar Gasimov, Ajdar Baghirov, Nihad Shikhalizada, Davud Namazli

+100 kg: Ushangi Kokauri, Jamal Hamzatkhanov, Kanan Nasibov, Ramazan Ahmadov

48 kg: Leyla Aliyeva, Konul Aliyeva, Shafag Hamidova

52 kg: Aydan Valiyeva

57 kg: Acelya Toprak, Fidan Alizada, Fidan Gasimova

63 kg: Nargiz Hajiyeva

70 kg: Gunel Hasanli, Sudaba Aghayeva

+78 kg: Nigar Suleymanova

This is a significant event for Azerbaijani judo, and the athletes are ready to showcase their skills on home turf.

