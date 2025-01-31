31 January 2025
EN

Leaders of Tajikistan judo team to compete in Baku

Judo
News
31 January 2025 12:48
8
Leaders of Tajikistan judo team to compete in Baku

The Tajikistan national judo team will participate in Grand Prix, set to take place in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that the team’s leader, Somon Makhmadbekov (81 kg), an Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist, will lead the charge.

Also joining the team is Abubakr Sherov (73 kg), who won a silver medal at last year’s competition in Baku.

The team will also feature Muhiddin Asadulloev (73 kg), Behruzi Khojazoda (81 kg), Karomatullo Khakimov, and Dzhakhongir Madzhidov (both 100 kg).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" - INTERVIEW
30 January 17:00
Judo

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" - INTERVIEW

The German expert, also the performance director of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, shared his strategies for preparing for the new Olympic cycle

Murad Fatiyev withdrawn from national judo team for Paris Grand Slam - VIDEO
30 January 14:56
Judo

Murad Fatiyev withdrawn from national judo team for Paris Grand Slam - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national judo team has made a roster change ahead of first Grand Slam
Moldovan Olympic medalist to compete in Baku
30 January 11:27
Judo

Moldovan Olympic medalist to compete in Baku

The 28-year-old athlete is also a two-time bronze medalist at the World Championships and the 2023 European Champion
Azerbaijan's judo team trains in Belgium - PHOTO
29 January 16:00
Judo

Azerbaijan's judo team trains in Belgium - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national judo team is currently holding its second overseas training camp
Uzbek judo athletes to compete in Baku Grand Slam
29 January 11:29
Judo

Uzbek judo athletes to compete in Baku Grand Slam

Uzbek team has joined the list of participants for Judo Grand Slam

Sulamanidze to compete in Baku
28 January 17:42
Judo

Sulamanidze to compete in Baku

Georgian judo star set to participate in the Grand Slam tournament

Most read

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th
30 January 12:39
Football

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

Lille's Historic Victory, Feyenoord's Unwanted Record, and More Key Stats from the Group Stage's Round 8