Leaders of Tajikistan judo team to compete in Baku

The Tajikistan national judo team will participate in Grand Prix, set to take place in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that the team’s leader, Somon Makhmadbekov (81 kg), an Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist, will lead the charge.

Also joining the team is Abubakr Sherov (73 kg), who won a silver medal at last year’s competition in Baku.

The team will also feature Muhiddin Asadulloev (73 kg), Behruzi Khojazoda (81 kg), Karomatullo Khakimov, and Dzhakhongir Madzhidov (both 100 kg).

