Azerbaijan's judo team trains in Belgium

The Azerbaijani national judo team is currently holding its second overseas training camp of the year in Herstal, Belgium.

Idman.biz reports that the camp is organized by the European Judo Union (EJU) and features top judokas from various countries.

Among the Azerbaijani participants is Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), along with other national team members.

The training camp has also attracted teams from Slovenia, Turkiye, Belgium, and several other nations, providing a high-level competitive environment.

The camp will run until January 30.

Idman.biz