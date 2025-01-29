29 January 2025
EN

Uzbek judo athletes to compete in Baku Grand Slam

Judo
News
29 January 2025 11:29
36
The Uzbek team has joined the list of participants for Judo Grand Slam, which will be held in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that a total of 14 athletes will be representing Uzbekistan in the competition.

In the men’s events, Murodil Murodillayev, Anvarjon Ibrahimov (both in the 60 kg category), Zamoxshari Bekmurodov (66 kg), Obidxon Nomanov (73 kg), Nodirbek Mavlonberdıyev (81 kg), Azizbek Avazmuradov, Shakhzod Sharirov (both in the 90 kg category), Rustam Shorakhmatov (100 kg), and Islombek Ravshankulov (+100 kg) will compete.

In the women’s events, Laziza Haydarova (48 kg), Sugdiona Rafkatova (52 kg), Marjona Nurulloyeva (63 kg), Shirinjon Yuldoshova (70 kg), and Iriskhon Kurbanbaeva (+78 kg) will represent Uzbekistan.

