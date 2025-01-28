28 January 2025
Sulamanidze to compete in Baku

Judo
News
28 January 2025 17:42
21
Ilia Sulamanidze, one of the leaders of the Georgian judo team, will be competing in Baku.

The 23-year-old athlete will take part in the Grand Slam tournament, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena from February 14-16, Idman.biz reports.

Sulamanidze will be the only judoka from the current Georgian squad to have competed in the Olympics. He won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, losing to Azerbaijani representative Zelym Kotsoiev in the final.

A total of seven athletes will represent Georgia’s men’s judo team at the tournament.

Sulamanidze was the winner of the Grand Slam tournament held in Baku last year.

