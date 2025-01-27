Azerbaijan's judo team clinches six medals at Belgian Open, finishing second

The Belgian Open Judo Tournament in Vise has concluded, with the Azerbaijani team claiming impressive results.

On the second day of the competition, Elshan Asadov (66 kg) triumphed over all his opponents, taking home the gold medal. In the 81 kg category, Maharram Imamverdiyev earned a bronze medal, Idman.biz reports.

With a total of 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals, Azerbaijan’s judokas finished second overall, trailing only France. They surpassed teams from Germany, Italy, and Belgium in the medal tally.

Earlier, on the first day, Murad Muradli (60 kg) secured a gold medal, while Imran Yusifov (+100 kg) and Gadir Huseynov earned silver medals, and Ibrahim Aliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.

Idman.biz