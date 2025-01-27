27 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijan's judo team clinches six medals at Belgian Open, finishing second

Judo
News
27 January 2025 14:20
21
Azerbaijan's judo team clinches six medals at Belgian Open, finishing second

The Belgian Open Judo Tournament in Vise has concluded, with the Azerbaijani team claiming impressive results.

On the second day of the competition, Elshan Asadov (66 kg) triumphed over all his opponents, taking home the gold medal. In the 81 kg category, Maharram Imamverdiyev earned a bronze medal, Idman.biz reports.

With a total of 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals, Azerbaijan’s judokas finished second overall, trailing only France. They surpassed teams from Germany, Italy, and Belgium in the medal tally.

Earlier, on the first day, Murad Muradli (60 kg) secured a gold medal, while Imran Yusifov (+100 kg) and Gadir Huseynov earned silver medals, and Ibrahim Aliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani judoka wins silver in Belgium - PHOTO
14:50
Judo

Azerbaijani judoka wins silver in Belgium - PHOTO

Shafag Hamidova shines at International Open Herstal in Belgium
Grand Slam in Baku - already 30 countries
26 January 13:30
Judo

Grand Slam in Baku - already 30 countries

Their number is now 30
Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals in Belgium - PHOTO
26 January 11:04
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals in Belgium - PHOTO

Strong performance on the first day of the Vise International Judo Tournament

10-time Grand Slam winner arrives in Baku
25 January 14:10
Judo

10-time Grand Slam winner arrives in Baku

Georgian national team has received an application to participate in the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku
29th country to come to Baku - Kazakhstan
24 January 13:33
Judo

29th country to come to Baku - Kazakhstan

Kazakh judokas will also participate in the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16
Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes - VIDEO
24 January 12:24
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes - VIDEO

EJU has created a video featuring Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, who participated in a photo session

Most read

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0
25 January 10:38
Football

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0

Argentina's U20 team delivers a shocking result in the South American Championship opener

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?
25 January 11:20
Football

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' salary at Schalke has been revealed
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO
24 January 17:02
Football

Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off with a dramatic comeback by Zira
Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”
24 January 17:36
Football

Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory