25 January 2025
10-time Grand Slam winner arrives in Baku

25 January 2025 14:10
Georgian national team has received an application to participate in the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku.

The initial team currently includes two athletes, including the leader of the women's national team, Eteri Liparteliani (57 kg), Idman.biz reports.

She is a four-time European champion at different ages, participated in the Olympics and won 10 Grand Slam medals. Liparteliani has also won two medals in Baku: silver in 2023 and bronze last year.

Sofio Somkhishvili (+78 kg) has also been included in the team.

