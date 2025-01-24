24 January 2025
Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes

Judo
24 January 2025 12:24
Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes

The European Judo Union (EJU) has created a video featuring Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, who participated in a photo session.

Idman.biz reports that the photoshoot took place during a training camp in Mittersill, Austria, where the champions and medalists from the Paris 2024 Olympics gathered.

Alongside their international colleagues, the Azerbaijani champions, Heydarov and Kotsoiev, were photographed in their kimonos and with their Olympic medals, and their images are featured in the video.

Idman.biz

