Heydarov and Kotsoiev join Paris 2024 Champions for exclusive photoshoot

Judo
News
23 January 2025 15:31
Heydarov and Kotsoiev join Paris 2024 Champions for exclusive photoshoot

Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev participated in a photoshoot organized by the European Judo Union (EJU).

The photoshoot took place during a training camp in Mittersill, Austria, where Olympic medalists, including the winners and medalists of the Paris 2024 Olympics, gathered, Idman.biz reports.

Heydarov and Kotsoiev, alongside their international colleagues, posed in their judo gi and with their Olympic medals, showcasing the strength and unity of Olympic athletes.

