23 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judo athletes to compete in Paris Grand Slam

Judo
News
23 January 2025 11:39
25
Azerbaijan will be represented by six judokas in the prestigious Paris Grand Slam tournament, taking place on February 1-2.

The athletes will compete among the best in their weight classes, with Murad Fətiyev (90 kg) securing the third start number in his category, marking the highest ranking among the Azerbaijani team, Idman.biz reports.

The other Azerbaijani judokas making it to the elite group include:

- Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg)

- Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg)

- Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg)

- Omar Rajabli (81 kg)

- Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg)

These athletes will face lower-ranked opponents in their opening matches or may start directly from the second round.

A total of 11 Azerbaijani judokas will participate, with additional competitors including Huseyn Allahyarov (60 kg), Rashid Elkiyev (66 kg), Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg), Ajdar Bagirov (100 kg), and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg).

54 countries have confirmed their participation in the Grand Slam tournament.

