Zelym Kotsoiev: "Hopeful for a new medal replacement"

Paris Olympic gold medalist Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) has raised concerns about the condition of his cherished medal.

In an interview with Report, Kotsoiev shared: "I have already contacted the National Olympic Committee and requested assistance. I am hopeful for a new medal replacement."

The judoka highlighted significant deterioration in the medal's quality: "I’ve tried to take good care of it, keeping it in a box and avoiding unnecessary handling. However, the medal’s color is fading, the ribbon has broken, and scratches are visible. The paint is peeling off. It’s disheartening because this medal represents my life story and serves as an important legacy for future generations. I’d love to preserve it in its original condition and will attempt restoration if possible."

Azerbaijan’s Success at the Paris Olympics

Azerbaijani athletes secured 7 medals at the Paris Games:

- Gold: Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg)

- Silver: Taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and Loren Alfonso

- Bronze: Wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg)

The medals of five athletes, including Kotsoyev, have shown signs of degradation, prompting concerns about their preservation.

Idman.biz