Kazakhstan and Serbia judo teams train in Baku - PHOTO

Judo
News
22 January 2025 14:35
19
An international training camp has been organized in Baku with the participation of judo athletes from Kazakhstan and Serbia.

According to a report by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the training camp has been a valuable opportunity for athletes from both countries, Idman.biz reports.

Both men's and women's national teams from Azerbaijan also participated in the training process.

Richard Trautman, the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, commented on the camp, stating that there have been requests from many countries to join the training sessions: "This is a great opportunity for both us and the participating countries, as it allows us to practice various techniques without traveling abroad. Such sessions are especially beneficial at the beginning of the season, as they provide the chance to learn new techniques and gain experience. This week, we hosted the teams from Serbia and Kazakhstan, and we conducted a productive training process for both sides."

Idman.biz

Tags:

