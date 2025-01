Spain’s judo team has announced its lineup for the Grand Slam tournament, which will take place in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that the team will include four athletes.

Among them is David García (66 kg), who won the Grand Slam in Astana.

Additionally, Eva Pérez (52 kg), Ayumi Sánchez (52 kg), and Malin Wilson (57 kg) will also be competing in Baku.

Idman.biz