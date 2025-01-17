Rustam Orujov: "We take pride in contributing to the development of judo in Azerbaijan"

Rustam Orujov, a veteran judoka, expressed his pride in contributing to the growth of judo in Azerbaijan. He shared that, alongside national athletes, second-year students from the Sports Academy participated in specialized training courses.

Idman.biz reports that Orujov emphasized that throughout the program, students learned the fundamental techniques of judo and prepared intensively for their exams: "The course ended with exams. Here, the students showcased their skills and demonstrated that hard work, discipline, and dedication lead to great results."

The silver medalist from the 2016 Olympic Games and two-time World Championship finalist continued: “By working with younger generations, we realize how important sharing knowledge and supporting the development of sports is. This not only strengthens the abilities of future coaches and athletes but also promotes the philosophy and values of judo.”

Idman.biz