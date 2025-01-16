16 January 2025
Judo examination for belt degrees to be held in Baku

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) will organize an official examination for judo belt degrees, as announced by the federation's press service.

The examination is scheduled to take place on January 29 at the Judo National Teams Training Center in Baku, located within the ACF administrative building, Idman.biz reports.

The examination is open to all individuals above the age of 7 who are involved in judo, with belt selections based on the appropriate age group. A detailed curriculum, videos, and a schedule for age groups have been made available to help candidates prepare.

Successful candidates will be awarded the respective belt and a certificate by the ACF.

Passing the belt examination is essential for assessing and officially recognizing one’s level of expertise, as well as for participation in prestigious domestic competitions in the future.

