Azerbaijan in the IJF's top three in four categories

Judo
News
16 January 2025 14:22
21
Azerbaijan has secured a spot in the top three in four categories of the International Judo Federation (IJF) based on the results of 2024.

In the Judoka of the Year survey, Hidayat Heydarov, who won the Olympic, World, and European championships in one season, is among the top three athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Richard Trautmann, the coach of the men's national team and a candidate for Coaching Achievement of the Year, also made it to the top three.

In the Rising Star category, Nihad Mamishov, the youth world champion, is ranked among the top three judokas.

Additionally, the "Adaptive Judo for Children" project by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is nominated in the Judo for Children category.

The winners in world judo will receive their awards at the Grand Slam tournament held in Paris on February 1-2.

