15 January 2025
EN

Grand Slam winner to return to Baku

Judo
News
15 January 2025 15:03
22
The winner of the Judo Grand Slam tournament is set to compete in Baku once again.

Swedish judoka Tara Babulfath (48 kg), who won the gold medal in Azerbaijan's capital last year, has been included in her team’s lineup for the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The event will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena from February 14 to 16.

The 19-year-old Babulfath is also a bronze medalist at the Olympic Games and World Championships, as well as the U23 European Champion. She currently ranks sixth in the world.

