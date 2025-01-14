Baku Grand Prix: Mongolian team announced

Mongolia has become the first Asian team to announce its participation in the Grand Prix tournament, which will be held in Baku from February 14-16.

The preliminary entry list includes five athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Tergelsar Munkhjargal and Mendsaikhan Nyamsuren (both 60 kg), Nyamrenchin Badamragchaa, Azbaatar Altankhuu (both 66 kg), and Uranzaya Bayanmunkh (52 kg) will represent Mongolia at the competition.

The roster also includes judokas who previously competed in youth tournaments.

Idman.biz