The European Judo Union (EJU) has begun the countdown for the European Championship.

The prestigious tournament will take place in Podgorica from April 23-27, with just 100 days remaining until the event begins, Idman.biz reports.

For the first time, Montenegro will host the main European judo competition of the season.

In addition to the individual competitions, there will also be a mixed team event as part of the European Championship.

