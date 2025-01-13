Austria announces judo team for Baku’s Grand Prix tournament

Austria's judo team has announced its lineup for the upcoming Grand Prix tournament in Baku.

The team will be represented by 10 athletes at the competition in the capital, Idman.biz reports.

The lineup includes Marcus Auer (60 kg), Magamed Borchashvili, Bernd Fasching (both 81 kg), Loran Boler (100 kg), Stephan Hegyi, Movli Borchashvili (both +100 kg), Jacqueline Springer (48 kg), Laura Kallinger (57 kg), Ljubljana Piovesana (63 kg), and Elena Deng and Hoellwart Maria (both +78 kg).

The Grand Prix tournament will be held in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz