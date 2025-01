The Azerbaijani national judo team is continuing their training camp in Mittersill, Austria.

Idman.biz presents the latest photo report on our athletes' preparation.

This time, the participants of the camp were captured by the European Judo Union's (EJU) camera.

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, and other athletes from our team are training at the EJU's preparation camp.

They are conducting two daily training sessions and sparring with their foreign counterparts.

Idman.biz