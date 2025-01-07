Azerbaijan Judo Championship set to kick off

The Azerbaijan U18 Judo Championship will take place from January 9 to 12, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, where boys and girls will compete across 18 weight categories to claim victory.

Approximately 800 judokas from various regions of the country, as well as from Sumgait and Baku, will participate, vying for medals in this prestigious event.

The individual competitions will be held from January 9 to 11, while the team events are scheduled for the final day of the championship.

