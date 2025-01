International Judo Federation (IJF) presented the candidates for the Coaching Achievement of the Year award in a special video.

Among the candidates is the coach of the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men, Richard Trautman, Idman.biz reports.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) became the Olympic champion and the winner of the world championship under the guidance of the German specialist.

Voting will end on January 10.

Idman.biz