4 January 2025
EN

Legendary athlete may not come to Baku

Judo
News
4 January 2025 16:10
2
Five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner will stay away from the tatami in the coming months.

The legendary athlete underwent an operation on his right elbow and will now undergo a recovery course, Idman.biz reports.

Most likely, Riner will not be able to participate in the Grand Slam tournaments to be held in Paris and Baku in February.

He won the third individual Olympic title and the second team championship in the heavy weight (+100 kg) at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Then he said that he will continue his career until the next Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

Idman.biz

