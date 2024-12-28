IJF experts conduct seminar for Azerbaijani judo coaches - PHOTO

The International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy experts, Mesut Kapan and Kaya Gezeker, alongside Turkiye Judo Federation (TJF) Education Director Mehmet Yılmaz, hosted a seminar with local judo coaches.

The seminar's first session focused on preparing coaches for IJF Academy's practical exams, Idman.biz reports.

The experts shared their recommendations and practical insights on refining judo techniques.

In the next phase, a seminar and examinations for awarding Dan grades were held. This stage aimed to assess coaches' skills in alignment with the Dan system and support their professional development. Over 20 judo coaches participated in the event.

Such seminars and examinations are expected to positively impact coaches by aligning their skills with international standards, enhancing motivation, and improving their professional capabilities.

Idman.biz