Laszlo Toth: "2024 has been a very successful year for European judo"

"2024 has been a very successful year for European judo."

Laszlo Toth, President of the European Judo Union (EJU), made this statement in his New Year address to national federations, Idman.biz reports.

He discussed the achievements of the past year and the execution of various plans: “While celebrating the victories of our medalists at the Paris Olympics, we are also proud to expand the judo family with the introduction of adapted judo and the U-15 Hope Cup.”

The EJU president emphasized the importance of education this year: “Through our collaboration with Kodokan, we can proudly say that we are living in accordance with the principles of our founders. As Jigoro Kano once said, 'Visionary people should not care about victory or defeat.' By instilling this belief and moral strength in our judokas, we hope they will realize the importance of striving to be better than yesterday."

He added that the union’s hope is to pass these values to future generations: “This time of year is a period for us to reflect on the steps we take, both in sports and in our daily lives, to bring joy to one another. Judo is more than just a sport.”

