23 December 2024
EN

Eljan Hajiyev the leader of the year in terms of medals

Judo
News
23 December 2024 11:29
9
Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) has emerged as the leader among Azerbaijani judokas regarding the number of medals won this year.

Hajiyev has excelled in 5 competitions this season, Idman.biz reports.

He began with a bronze at the Portugal Grand Prix, followed by second-place finishes at the Grand Slam events in Paris and Tbilisi. Hajiyev also won the European Championship in Zagreb and secured a top-three spot at the Grand Slam in Astana.

However, when taking the significance of the competitions into account, no one can match Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), who won the title at the Olympic Games, World, and European Championships, as well as the Grand Slam in Baku.

Idman.biz

